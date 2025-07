Coralville hosted its annual 4thFest on Thursday and Friday last week.

Despite temperatures reaching the 90s, thousands of attendees came to S.T. Morrison Park for the Coralville 4thFest 5K run/walk, a petting zoo, parade, carnival games, rides, food, concerts, and a huge fireworks show to close out the evening.

Friends and family enjoyed hours of fun throughout the hot summer days and nights.