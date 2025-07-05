Four-star power forward Trey Thompson commits to Iowa men’s basketball

Trey Thompson has committed to the Iowa men’s basketball team, he announced on Saturday. The Greenville, Tennessee native chose the Hawkeyes over big-name programs Purdue, Indiana, Alabama, UConn, Kansas, Tennessee, and others.

Originally a member of the Class of 2026, Thompson will reclassify to the Class of 2025 and join Iowa for the 2025-26 season.

“Man, I’m telling you, it’s the coaching staff, Thompson told Sean Bock of Hawkeye Insider after his official visit to Iowa City. “I’m telling you, that’s what it is. They’re such down to earth people. They’re constantly making fun of each other, messing with each other, but they’re serious as well. When you’re in practice, they don’t joke, they want to get their work done, and get out of there.”

Standing at 6-foot-8 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, Thompson quickly emerged as one of the top high school prospects in the country throughout his prep career at Greenville High School. The power forward finished his final high school campaign with a stellar line of 24.5 points, 10. 3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game, and his efforts guided the Greene Devils to the semifinals of the Class 3A Tennessee Boys Basketball State Tournament.

247 Sports tabbed Thompson as a four-star recruit, the No. 2 player in Tennessee, and the No. 59 overall player in the Class of 2026.

“A prototypical face-up four-man, Thompson has the size and strength to impact the game in the paint, but the skill-set to operate on the perimeter, 247’s director of scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote in his scouting report of Thompson. “He’s not only a good shooter who can space the floor both by spotting up, but also in pick-and-pops and slipping out of various ghost actions. He also has a good feel for the game offensively, specifically with his understanding of spacing and how to get to the right spots. He’s also comfortable putting the ball on the floor and a reliable passer.”

Some Trey Thompson highlights for your Saturday afternoon🏀 Iowa got a good one pic.twitter.com/73VZNQEHRC — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) July 5, 2025

Thompson is the fourth member of Iowa’s 2025 recruiting class and its 14th member of the roster, joining Trevin Jirak, Tate Sage, and Peyton McCollum.