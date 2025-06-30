Photos: 2025 Downtown Block Party

The Iowa City Downtown District hosted sixth annual Downtown Block Party on Saturday, June 28, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event hosted a variety of entertainment including free music, food, and activities. Several roads were closed for the party that, covered 14 city blocks. Dueling pianos, Silent Disco, Studio 13 DragShow, Sand Volleyball, and SCWPro Wrestling performed throughout the evening.

Events included live band performances, a silent disco, swing dancing, a chess tournament, mini golf, wrestling matches, and a drag show.

A community mural was painted by local artist, Laura Palmer, who created the mural to feature many of the landmarks and traditions that makes Iowa City such a unique and vibrant city.

Despite heavy rain occurring sporadically throughout the evening, many residents were still downtown at the throughout of the block party.