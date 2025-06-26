UI Orthopedics chair to step down only months after North Liberty campus opens

University of Iowa Department of Orthopedics Chair Dr. Lawrence Marsh will step down as chair and Department Executive Officer in January 2026, according to a UI Health Care press release. The announcement comes just months after UI Health Care opened a massive orthopedics hospital in North Liberty.

The new orthopedic hospital was built to address the ever-growing need for orthopedic surgeries that was outpacing the available space on the university’s main hospital campus.

Marsh has led the department for 11 years, throughout the planning, development, and opening of the new North Liberty campus. The UI’s orthopedics program is considered among the top 10 percent of programs in the U.S. and has grown in stature during Marsh’s time at the UI.

“Dr. Marsh has built a world-class orthopedics program here at Iowa while also leading the vision and planning behind a world-class facility that now serves as home to our orthopedic services — offering Iowans increased access to top-notch care and expertise,” said Dr. Denise Jamieson, the vice president for medical affairs and the dean of the Carver College of Medicine, in a statement Wednesday. “As he transitions from his leadership post, he has positioned the department for continued excellence for decades to come.”

Marsh joined the UI in 1987 and has spent his entire professional career with the department. Marsh became chair of the department in 2014, serving as interim chair in 2013. Before his tenure as chair, he was the department’s residency director for 15 years.

“Since 1987, the University of Iowa, the Carver College of Medicine, the department, the faculty, the residents, and especially the patients have given me not just a career, but a professional purpose that has been second to none,” Marsh said in a statement on Wednesday. “I will always be thankful.”

The UI will launch a national search to search for his replacement.