Photos: Iowa City Celebrates Pride

The Iowa City Pride Festival kicked off on Saturday with a massive parade featuring members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. The festival included local performers, vendors, and games.

The performances featured Iowa City queer icons, including Kalliope Belle, Cindy L. Jenkins, Sonny No-Belle Jenkins, Roxie Mess, Honey B. Trinidad, Storm Cavalier, Dior Valentino, Andromeda VonTeeze Valentino, Venus Solite, Rotting Void, Fil A Gotts, and Monique Cavalier.

The festival encouraged members of the LGBTQ+ community to unite together and to be proud of who they are.