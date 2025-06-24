The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa City Celebrates Pride

Daniel Dickerson, Photojournalist
June 24, 2025

The Iowa City Pride Festival kicked off on Saturday with a massive parade featuring members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. The festival included local performers, vendors, and games.

The performances featured Iowa City queer icons, including Kalliope Belle, Cindy L. Jenkins, Sonny No-Belle Jenkins, Roxie Mess, Honey B. Trinidad, Storm Cavalier, Dior Valentino, Andromeda VonTeeze Valentino, Venus Solite, Rotting Void, Fil A Gotts, and Monique Cavalier.

The festival encouraged members of the LGBTQ+ community to unite together and to be proud of who they are.

2025_06_21_PrideFest_DD0001
Dan Dickerson
Iowa City Pride kicks off with a parade during a Pride festival Saturday, June 21, 2025.
