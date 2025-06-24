Analysis | Iowa men’s basketball roster will take on a new look this season following head coach shakeup

After the departure of head coach Fran McCaffery and the hiring of head coach Ben McCullom Iowa men’s basketball is flaunting a new look heading into the 2025-26 season.

McCullom, an Iowa native who was previously Drake University men’s basketball head coach, proved instantly popular among fans shortly after his acquisition was announced by University of Iowa Director of Athletics Chair Beth Goetz on March 24.

The change in leadership comes after Iowa men’s basketball, for the second consecutive year, missed March Madness.

In the end, Iowa barely managed a winning record to cap off their most recent season, finishing the year 17-16 overall, including 7-13 in Big Ten play.

However, Hawkeye fans, and Goetz, hope McCullom’s track record can turn the Iowa men’s basketball around.

“Ben has a track record of success both on and off the court,” Goetz said in a March news release. “His talent for developing student-athletes and fostering a strong team culture has been evident throughout his career. “I am confident that Hawkeye fans will enthusiastically support the McCollum family as we embark on the next chapter of Iowa men’s basketball.”

Support them they most certainly did.

The same day as Goetz’s confirmation of McCollum’s arrival, Iowa’s official Barstool account was already spreading the message to fans far and wide.

“Iowa has officially hired Drake HC Ben McCollum to be the next MBB coach!!” a post from the account was captioned. “Big changes coming for the Iowa basketball program.”

For his part, McCollum, who led the Bulldogs to a 31-4 overall record and a 67-57 victory over sixth-seeded Missouri in the NCAA tournament’s first round, shared the enthusiasm of his new fan base, crediting the news as a dream come true.

“The passion of Hawkeye fans is unmatched, and I am incredibly excited to get started on this new journey together,” McCollum said in .

With McCollum’s departure, many of Drake’s players were quick to follow, filling in the gaps left by the departure of Iowa players like Sandfort.

On April 3, Iowa’s new head coach confirmed that three key Bulldogs had signed scholarship agreements with the Hawkeyes.

Rising third-years Cam Manyawu, who led the Bulldogs in rebounding, and Kael Combs, who hit from the field at a 51.1 percent clip, were big news on their own. The movement of rising fourth-year Bennett Stirtz, however, sent fans into a frenzy.

“Bennett Stirtz is coming to Iowa,” a March 25 Barstool post said, followed by two flame emojis. “McCollum x Stirtz about to cook.”

The shakeups in the roster and coaching staff have also worked in favor of earning attention from the 2025 recruiting class, with Mr. Iowa Basketball Trevin Jirak, a 6-foot-11 center from West Des Moines, becoming the first prospect to sign with the Hawkeyes in the McCollum era.

With so many changes happening in the coaching staff, on the roster, in the portal, and for the future, Iowa men’s basketball is shaping up for a season that, while still undetermined in outcome, will have a massive impact on the court.