Photos: Pete Buttigieg rally at the Veteran Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids

Pete Buttigieg spoke in front of a crowd of over 1,800 people for the first time since President Donald Trump was elected. The rally was held at the Veteran Memorial Building in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

He had four guest speakers at the beginning of his rally. Senior advisor for VoteVets Paul Eaton who is a retired major general. Laura Hubka, a health care professional, talked about the issues with Trump’s cuts to hospitals. A local business owner, Ben Davis, spoke about the troubles with tariffs on his local chocolate shop. Lanon Baccam, the former USDA deputy chief of staff, spoke about the troubles farmers face in the current economy.

Buttigieg spoke about issues mostly centered around how treatment for veterans in the United States. He spoke on the mental health crisis among veterans and how the Trump administration is handling it. He ended with a Q&A with the crowd and a meeting with the media.