Olivia Van Fosson-Roelfs reflects on her time at the University of Iowa before using her social work education to help young people

Olivia Van Fosson-Roelfs, a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa, is looking forward to graduating with a degree in social work and psychology with a certificate in leadership studies. Van Fosson-Roelfs has a large presence on campus as hospitality director for Dance Marathon, a member of PsiChi, the UI chapter of the psychology society, and orientation services.

“My mother went here and got her undergrad degree here, and I’ve always grown up a Hawkeye,” Van Fosson-Roelfs said.

Van Fosson-Roelfs is known for running around campus for one of the various Dance Marathon events, or for Orientation Services, helping families get familiar with campus life. Whether emailing people for one of her various executive roles or going out of her way to help others in her field, Van Fosson-Roelfs always ensures she provides a kind smile and a helping hand.

“I first met Olivia when she was given the philanthropy chair role for our chapter, and she was incredibly sweet. I noticed how effective she was when it came to collaborating with the team, and she has since been one of the most reliable chair members since I started as president,” Ella Litchfield, the president of PsiChi, said.

One of Van Fosson-Roelfs’ biggest endeavors on campus was Dance Marathon. From a dancer to the hospitality director, Van Fosson-Roelfs has always been a part of the organization, helping the group receive millions of dollars over the last two years for their pediatric care and research. For Van Fosson-Roelfs, it’s all about helping the kids and the community that Dance Marathon builds.

“I was involved in a lot of things in high school, and I wanted to stay involved, and it was a good cause. I have connections to cancer, not pediatric, but connections nonetheless. The whole thing led me to so many wonderful experiences and friendships. I’ve always held leadership positions, and people tell me I am a natural leader,” Van Fosson-Roelfs said.

She has found love for nonprofits and has shifted her view to a new future, one that may involve helping youths with substance abuse issues and rehabilitation. Throughout her journey here at the university, helping people has always been the goal.

Fosson-Roelfs pursued a degree in psychology, the same field her mother studied when she attended the UI. However, in following her mother’s footsteps, Fosson-Roelfs discovered a new interest in social work.

“I’ve been able to find things that I didn’t think I would love as much, and it changed what I want to do with my professional career. I always thought of therapy, but now I’m thinking of different paths, too, because I’ve fallen in love with leadership more so than I thought,” Van Fosson-Roelfs said.

While working with PsiChi, she established her role as a leader by taking on the philanthropy chair position while juggling her other roles outside the organization.

“Olivia is truly passionate about our initiative of creating a community of psychology students that can assist each other with classes or build friendships. She is also incredibly helpful when planning any event,” Litchfield said.

Passion for helping people keeps Van Fosson-Roelfs going throughout all of her endeavors on campus, and Litchfield credits a lot of the success of the organizations she is in to the senior.

“Olivia puts her all into everything she does, whether it be school, Dance Marathon, or Psi Chi, which is a relatively small commitment in her busy schedule. She motivates me constantly with her insane productivity and time management skills,” Litchfield said.

Van Fosson-Roelfs’ plans for the future are to continue with the university’s master’s program in social work, graduating in 2026, and start to help people. Her plan is to do this with a nonprofit, creating a shelter house for teens and children to be able to get needed resources and have a safe place to escape to.

“I’d say the university shaped me by giving me the experiences it did but also believing in its students to do these things, like the dance marathon. That is a multi -million dollar organization being entrusted by students, which not every university would have,” Van Fosson-Roelfs said. “I love the power the university gives students to openly talk about these things, making it a place for everybody to share their opinion and learn from each other. Overall, I have genuinely enjoyed my time here, and I have very much found a home.”