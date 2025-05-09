The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Students Prepare for Graduation

As graduation approaches, University of Iowa seniors reflect on their time on campus and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at commencement.
Elizabeth Schultz, DITV News
May 9, 2025
Print this Story