Photos: Indiana Fever vs. Brazil National Team

The Indiana Fever defeated the Brazilian national team 108-44 in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, May 4.

Fans from all over the country began lining up at the doors and tailgating over three hours before tipoff.

The fever led in rebounds, with 48, to Brazil’s 36, and forced 27 turnovers. The fever took 33 three-point shots, landing 15 of them, and took 78 shots in the paint.

In her rookie season, Caitlin Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Both Clark and Kelsey Mitchell were 4-6 from the three-point range. Clark had 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Mitchell had 17 points, three rebounds, and one assist. Clark was taken out late in the third quarter after scoring a deep logo three.

Aliyah Boston led the team in rebounds with seven and 11 points.

Brazils Iza Nicoletti led the team with nine points. Cerina Martins led the team in assists and rebounds with five and eight, respectively.

Following the conclusion of the game, hundreds of fans waited for an autograph from the WNBA star.

Indiana will next take on the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Ga., on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST.