Photos: Iowa softball vs Rutgers: Game One

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 4-3 at Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on Friday, May 2, 2025.

The Scarlet Knights got the first point but lost the lead quickly on the back of a Hawkeye home run from Devin Simon, striking a quick 3-1 lead.

Both teams then kept each side from getting any points for three straight innings. This was broken up by a home run hit from Scarlet Knight LA Matthews to tie up the game.

In the seventh inning, the Hawkeyes held off the Scarlet Knights. With a hit from Devin Simon and a run home by Arlette Caravaca, the Hawkeyes won the nail-biter.

Iowa will next face the Rutgers in their second game of the series for senior night on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.