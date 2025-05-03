The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa softball vs Rutgers: Game One

Travis Crabb, Photojournalist
May 3, 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 4-3 at Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on Friday, May 2, 2025.

The Scarlet Knights got the first point but lost the lead quickly on the back of a Hawkeye home run from Devin Simon, striking a quick 3-1 lead.

Both teams then kept each side from getting any points for three straight innings. This was broken up by a home run hit from Scarlet Knight LA Matthews to tie up the game.

In the seventh inning, the Hawkeyes held off the Scarlet Knights. With a hit from Devin Simon and a run home by Arlette Caravaca, the Hawkeyes won the nail-biter.

Iowa will next face the Rutgers in their second game of the series for senior night on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

The Scarlet Knights huddle up for a pregame speech before the first softball game of the series between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Friday, May 2, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Knights 4-3, taking the first game of the series.
