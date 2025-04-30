Sexual Assault Awareness Month concludes, DVIP outreach continues

In honor of sexual assault awareness month, the Domestic Violence Intervention Program and Rape Victim Advocacy Program, or DVIP and RVAP, hosted its annual Shop for a Survivor event on April 12.

All around the city, volunteers searched for supplies in the Fareway and Hy-Vee aisles for items to assist sexual assault survivors.

Volunteers collected everything from microwavable meals to first aid supplies and donated cash for helpful items like gift cards and hotel vouchers.

When all was said and done, DVIP and RVAP took in about 92 carts full of groceries, equating to about $46,000 worth of merchandise, and about $1,500 in cash.

“We would consider it an incredibly successful event,” Alta Medea, the DVIP director of community engagement, said. “In the past, we’ve averaged between 90 and 100 carts at this event. And so, we’re right where we should be and certainly have the supplies we need to support victims.”

Medea described how donations are arguably needed now more than ever, as the organization has now found itself caring for an unprecedented number of clients. On Oct. 1, 2024, DVIP merged with RVAP, taking on the needs of not only domestic survivors but also sexual assault survivors.

DVIP’s emergency shelter expanded soon after from a 35-bed unit to a 70-bed unit in November 2024.

“[Survivors’] needs continue to exist with the increase of cost of items,” Medea said. “Being able to provide those resources so they can focus on those steps to their healing process and navigating often the most difficult time of their life is really what those in-kind donations are about.”

DVIP and RVAP expect the donations from the April drive to last around six months. This will last until the October drive, centered around a similar goal of gathering items for domestic violence survivors, kicks off.

DVIP Assistant Executive Director Delaney Dixon applauded the turnout of the event and said it shed light on survivor needs. She said people often take for granted being able to go to the store and buy their favorite items in bulk.

“That is a privilege that [survivors] are not allowed because of the trauma,” she said. “So, that’s what we’re there for — to create that support, to bridge those gaps, and because we live in such a generous community, we are able to have continuous successful events.”

DVIP Community Engagement Coordinator Rachel Peterson said while the organization has seen an uptick in client needs, they’ve met it head-on.

“Our organization has been well equipped to meet this increased need,” she said. “We have a wonderful sexual assault team who are dedicated specifically to survivors of sexual assault. And they just really hit the ground running in October after the merger happened.”

Medea hopes the event can show survivors that the community is there to help during their time of trauma.

“It’s important for victim survivors to see that the community cares,” Medea said. “So often, the messaging is that no one will believe you, that you’re alone, and when you see a community turn up at events investing in you, it sends a strong message that you are not alone.”