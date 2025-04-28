Iowa lawmakers release budget targets as they look to close session

State lawmakers released their target numbers for how much the state will spend in the next fiscal year Monday. Senate and House Republicans still have ground to cover, with both chambers releasing a different number for their budget targets.

The budget targets signal the legislative session is drawing to a close, and leadership is finalizing negotiations on the final pieces of legislation, including the state’s budget, during the final days of the legislative session.

Senate Republicans, joined by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, proposed a $9.447 billion budget, which is up from the governor’s recommended budget she published earlier this year.

Iowa House Republicans proposed more spending at $9.453 billion for fiscal 2026.

The House version includes a $506 million increase over the current year’s budget, or 5.65 percent, while the Senate version is only a $500 million increase, or 5.58 percent.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, said the Senate Republicans’ agreement with the governor got them one step closer to gaveling out the session, which is scheduled to end on May 2.

“A budget agreement with Governor Reynolds moves this legislative session one step closer to adjourning for the year,” Whitver said in a news release. “As we continue to work on important issues in the legislature and find agreement among legislators, this agreement marks an important step forward. We look forward to more conversations with the House of Representatives on how we can pass a sustainable budget for the upcoming fiscal year.”

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-Iowa, said his caucus is focused on budgeting responsibly and funding priorities Iowans care most about.

“Iowans expect to see their tax dollars used wisely to fund important services like nursing homes, paraprofessional pay, support for human trafficking victims, and more of that sort, and that’s what this House Republican caucus is fighting to deliver,” Grassley said in a news release Monday.