The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Black Student Union holds a Black Tie Gala event

BSU host their annual black gala event to spotlight black excellence.
Linda Lako, DITV News
April 28, 2025
Print this Story