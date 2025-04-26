The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: 2025 Iowa football spring practice

Samantha DeFily, Cody Blissett, and Ava Neumaier
April 26, 2025

On Saturday, April 26, the Iowa football team gathered at a sunny Kinnick Stadium for an open spring practice. The gates opened at 9:45, with the practice beginning at 10:45 and lasting two hours. Families, friends, and football fans came out to support the players in the pre-season.

This marks Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz’s 27th season, with his contract ending in 2029. This is offensive coordinator Tim Lester’s second season with the Hawkeyes in this position since the termination of Brian Ferentz’s contract. Auburn transfer quarterback Hank Brown played through most of the practice. The Hawkeyes ended last year’s season ranked 6th in the Big 10 with an overall record of 8-5.

The Iowa football team’s first game of the season is on August 30 against the University of Albany.

2025_04_26_SpringPractice_CB_SD_AN0001
Cody Blissett
Fans observe an Iowa football spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Iowa will kick off their season against Albany at Kinnick Stadium on August 30.
Print this Story