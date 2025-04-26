The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Iowa Football Holds Spring Practice

The Iowa Hawkeyes showcased new players and plays to fans at the 2025 Spring Practice, as offense and defense competed in head to head game situations.
Ryan Paris, DITV Sports
April 26, 2025
Cody Blissett
Iowa quarterback Hank Brown throws the ball during an Iowa football spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Iowa will kick off their season against Albany at Kinnick Stadium on August 30.
