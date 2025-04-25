The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Iowa Board of Regents Causes Backlash From Students

Recent moves by the Iowa Board of Regents caused a stir from university students.
Johnny Valtman and Karch Smith
April 25, 2025
Print this Story