Review | ‘One to One’ is a step inside the ‘70s

“One to One” is named after Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s concert that took place on August 30, 1972, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The concert was put on to raise money for children of disabilities and was successful in raising 1.5 million. This was Lennon’s first full-length concert since separating from The Beatles, but the new documentary didn’t just feature footage of this concert — it showed the political and social climates at the time as well.

The movie is advertised as “never-before-seen footage” of Ono and Lennon’s time in their Greenwich Village apartment. However, most of the footage presented within the movie consisted of clips on TV at the time — not at all this secret footage that was promised.

The style of the film was as if one had traveled back in time to the ‘70s and decided to flip through the channels on a TV. Mixed in were recorded clips of phone calls Lennon himself had taped, as well as modern aesthetic clips that added nothing to the film save for something to look at during filler audio.

This type of documentary allowed for the viewer to get an authentic view of the time and people, but it also got old very quickly. The rhythm got to be predictable and took out any form of suspense, especially to someone who had lived through the decade. To someone who had not lived through the decade but knew her history, I found the material predictable but still a little interesting.

Although moments of emotion, joy, and sadness really impacted me, these were significantly cut off by the sheer number of useless clips that dragged the plot and storyline down. Small clips of TV commercials at the time, a long-running bit about flies needed for one of Ono’s exhibits, and clips of Richard Nixon dancing awkwardly with random women recall moments that may have helped develop the world, but did they help develop the plot at all?

Significant fat needed to be trimmed.

Without these useless clips, the story would have flowed much more smoothly. The film did a good job of introducing subjects before they were mentioned, so when they were mentioned, you knew what they were talking about. But, again, these moments were forgotten easily due to the amount of other knowledge introduced to the audience.

Going into the movie, I thought it would be interesting when Lennon was on screen and a drag when Ono was. I, among many others, think Ono is annoying and not a good musical or physical artist. This movie did not prove me wrong, but it did allow me insight into how she was treated at the time. This new perspective on how racist and sexist everyone was toward her made me feel for Ono more than I expected. Despite not enjoying her art, I do hold sympathy for her.

Everyone in the film was likable, and it was interesting to see this part of the ‘70s that I would never have been able to otherwise. The ever-present political messages of the time are extremely relevant today and give viewers hope.

My only qualms are with how this story was told, but it does feel important for this movie to be released in theaters.