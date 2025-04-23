Regent Jim Lindemayer term to expire in one week’s time

Longtime Iowa Board of Regents member Jim Lindenmayer will see an end to his seven-year tenure following his appointment by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in June of 2018.

Lindenmayer has served as a higher education professional for 40 years, including president of Indian Hills Community College for 12 years prior to his regent position.

He then served as the chair of the National Job Corps Association in Washington, D.C., according to his regent biography.

Lindenmayer was appointed by the governor to fill in for former Regent Subash Suhai and was reappointed in March of 2019.

Currently, Lindenmayer chairs the Academic Affairs Committee on the board. He also serves on the Free Speech and Student Affairs Committee, University of Iowa Health Care, and Audit/Compliance.

Lindenmayer’s appointment will end on April 30.

RELATED: Iowa Board of Regents President Michael Richards to step down

Kevin Kregel, executive vice president and provost at the UI, expressed his thanks for Lindenmayer during a Board of Regents meeting Wednesday at Iowa State University in Ames.

Kregel acknowledged the regent’s service on the board and his chair position on the Academic Affairs committee.

“You’ve shown unwavering commitment to all three universities and done a great job supporting us through different challenges, putting these academic missions front and center,” Kregel said.

Regent Greta Rouse echoed a similar sentiment at the meeting, thanking Lindenmayer for his work and dedication to the board.

“It has been a pleasure to serve alongside you in many different capacities. We will especially miss your wit and humor along the way,” Rouse said.

Rachel Boon, chief academic officer for the Iowa Board of Regents, and Denise Jamieson, vice president for medical affairs and dean of the UI Carver College of Medicine, voiced their gratitude for Lindenmayer’s service during his tenure.

Regent Lindenmayer thanked university leadership, colleagues, regents board, and office staff.

“You don’t realize how much support they provide to us and all of you in keeping us connected and informed. It’s been a very fulfilling experience for me. I owe you more things than you owe me,” Lindenmayer said.