Photos: Soulja Boy at Wildwood Saloon

Fans packed Wildwood Saloon to see Soulja Boy perform in Iowa City on Tuesday night. The Swag Tour, presented by SODMG & First Fleet Concerts was relocated to Wildwood from Gabe’s. Hundreds of fans attended to watch Soulja Boy perform with features from DJ BoDiddly, Enter Luche, Sidtua & Flinty Ape.

After opening artists performances, Soulja Boy took the stage, holding a joint in one hand and a microphone in the other. Soulja boy performed songs like “Turn My Swag On,” “Pretty Boy Swag,” and “Kiss Me Thru The Phone.” Closing his performance, Soulja Boy performed ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’ resulting in a majority of the venue to join in on the crank that dance.

Soulja Boy will promptly resume his tour at the Cabooze Music Club in Minneapolis, MN, on Wednesday April 23.