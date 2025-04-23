The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Soulja Boy at Wildwood Saloon

Emma Calabro, Visual Editor
April 23, 2025

Fans packed Wildwood Saloon to see Soulja Boy perform in Iowa City on Tuesday night. The Swag Tour, presented by SODMG & First Fleet Concerts was relocated to Wildwood from Gabe’s. Hundreds of fans attended to watch Soulja Boy perform with features from DJ BoDiddly, Enter Luche, Sidtua & Flinty Ape.

After opening artists performances, Soulja Boy took the stage, holding a joint in one hand and a microphone in the other. Soulja boy performed songs like “Turn My Swag On,” “Pretty Boy Swag,” and “Kiss Me Thru The Phone.” Closing his performance, Soulja Boy performed ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’ resulting in a majority of the venue to join in on the crank that dance.

Soulja Boy will promptly resume his tour at the Cabooze Music Club in Minneapolis, MN, on Wednesday April 23.

2025_04_22_SouljaBoy_EC001
Emma Calabro
Fans walk into Wildwood to see Soulja Boy at The Swag Tour at Wildwood on Tuesday, April 22 2025. The performance underwent a venue change from Gabe’s.
