Photos: Iowa Baseball vs. Western Illinois

Baseball fans came out to Duane Banks Stadium to see the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The ideal weather conditions did not help Iowa on the scoreboard with the Leathernecks defeating the Hawkeyes 7-3.

The Hawkeyes could not get the ball rolling on the night, not tallying a run until the 5th inning. Western Illinois put up a run the first, but did not score another until the 5th, where they scored three runs and felt a comfortable lead. The leathernecks would put up 2 more in the 7th, which would be answered by one from Iowa, then each team would score a run in the 9th. Western Illinois’ coming from a wild pitch at the plate leading to catcher Brock Lummus making it home, and Iowa’s coming from a one-run homer from outfielder Miles Risley.

The Hawkeyes will look to bounce back from this loss in their next matchup at homer blackout game against St. Thomas at Duane Banks Stadium in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. As for Western Illinois, the Leathernecks will hope to carry the momentum of this win in hopes of improving their 12-24 record on the season. Their next game will be Against Lindenwood in Macomb, Illinois on Friday, April 25, 2025.