Opinion | It’s time to switch the media narrative

If we want to see positive change, the world needs more positive narratives surrounding prevalent issues. Accusations and complaints will never change the status quo.

Take climate change, for example. It is a pressing matter everyone knows about. Why is it that we are always being told that what we are doing isn’t enough? Every time I read about the issue or I see a post on social media, the message is always portrayed in a negative and accusatory light.

“You need to do this,” or “You don’t care about it if you don’t do that.” But what isn’t considered is what is being done and how it is positively impacting the planet.

We constantly see new people take new initiatives, and even the small steps are helpful. From increases in solar energy to more recycling awareness, people are showing they care about the pertinent issues plaguing our environment.

In Iowa City on April 26, the Neighborhood Energy Blitz event will take place, where community members will go door-to-door collecting lightbulbs, batteries, and other items for safe and correct disposal. This event is part of Iowa City’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, which aims to have zero carbon emissions in the city by the year 2050.

This is good news. This is a positive narrative.

But the good news is rarely what we hear about. Instead, we are always bombarded with upsetting affairs and how they negatively affect society.

Coverage of the economy is also representative of the overarching negative narrative people are forced to interact with. An article published mid-March on CNN titled “Even Good News About the Economy is Bad News Now,” investigates the negativity surrounding economic issues. The author, Allison Morrow, claims there is nothing left concerning the economy that can be framed in a positive light.

It is true that, in the wake of President Donald Trump’s second presidential term, the economy has fluctuated dramatically. The imposition of Trump’s tariff agendas, the changes in taxes and inflation in the country, and the nation’s foreign involvement have all contributed to a poor economic outlook in the coming years. In situations like these, positivity is nearly impossible to find.

So, is this the reason negative narratives are so prevalent? Is it because there is only negativity around us and there are no positive ways to frame that information?

Maren Denison, a second-year student at the University of Iowa, said if she had to choose between a positive headline and a negative one to read a news story, she would pick the negative one.

“I think it’s important to be educated about what’s going on, but unfortunately, a lot of the things that are going on in the world are pretty negative,” Denison said.

But there’s more to it than just the negative events happening around us. People are often more psychologically attracted to negative news. A study done by Nature Human Behavior found negative words in the news increase consumption, while positive words actually decrease consumption and interaction, aligning well with the reasoning behind Denison’s choice.

This goes along with the popular journalistic phrase, “If it bleeds, it leads,” implying that stories with more tragedy gain the most traction. This opens another door for sensationalism and entertainment-based journalism, where journalists forget their duty to factually inform and rather produce content that will get them more interaction with consumers.

I’m not saying the lack of positive narratives is solely because of the influx of negative news journalists produce or because of how it attracts consumers. It’s also about how consumers react after consuming negative versus positive information.

The same study from Nature Human Behavior states negative information sticks more in people’s brains than positive information when they make decisions, learn about others, and find themselves. This is the same psychological phenomenon that explains why bad first impressions are difficult to overcome and why past experiences and trauma can be so impactful in how we live our lives now. This is partially because we tend to learn more from the outcomes of negative experiences than positive ones.

When it comes to the news, our reception of negativity can make us think we are avoiding possible danger or making ourselves more aware of how to recognize it. But the job of the news is not to prime us for a potential future; it is to inform us of current events.

This introduces the idea of news fatigue — the feeling of emotional exhaustion people can get after absorbing so much negative news about the happenings of the world. Oftentimes, this can lead to disinterest in current events and compels consumers to develop a negative narrative of their own outlook on society, defeating the goal of information sharing and the possible motivation for change.

But what if there were more positive news?

Many people argue positive news actually increases physical participation and community engagement, especially when it is through constructive journalism, a practice in which negative narratives are combated by the suggestions of ways in which people can take action in their lives.

Denison agrees with the power of positive narratives.

“Seeing positive articles and reports in the news encourages me to do my part in helping to combat the issues we face. I think more positive narratives would help communities come together and find a solution,” Denison said.

An example of a platform that focuses on positive news is the website Open Global Rights, which recognizes the responsibility journalists have to cultivate positive narratives surrounding human rights campaigns. They create and publish hope-based stories focused more on taking action than on wallowing in the disparities many marginalized communities face — a practice more newsrooms need to adopt.

In the end, we must have more positive narratives in the news, and we need to stray away from being so negative, especially if we want people to take action and make the much needed change the world wants to see.