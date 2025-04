The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 at Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on Monday, April 21.

The Nittany Lions achieved an early lead in the first inning with two runs. The Hawkeyes took back the energy with two back-to-back home runs from Avery Jackson and Hannah Lindsay.

Talia Tretton stayed on the attack, retiring 10 Penn State hitters in a row. Desiree Rivera got the run-rule win for Iowa with a single over to center field, scoring the 10th run of the game.