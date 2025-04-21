The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: National Day of Action Rallies in Iowa City

Two weeks following the Hands Off protests, Iowa City came together for another protest against the Trump administration.
Johnny Valtman, DITV News Director
April 21, 2025
