Photos: “An Enemy of the People” Dress Rehearsal

The cast mates for the play “An Enemy of the People” collected themselves for one final preshow rehearsal in the Mabie Theatre in Iowa City on Thursday, April 17. This play is a new version adapted from a previous play by the Ensemble, written by Hendrik Ibsen and directed by Johanna Kasimow. The show’s opening date is Friday, April 18, and goes till April 26.

This show is a mix of comedy and drama as a brilliant scientist, played by Joey Lepire, finds shocking news about dangers in the town’s famous baths. Baths that made this no-name town a must for any tourist traveling through the area.

Problems arise when his hot-shot mayor and sister, played by Leah Urzendowski, catch wind of his plans to reveal his studies to the local paper. This would threaten the baths and the town’s economy, leading her to match wits with her brother in an effort to save the town’s prized baths.

Follow along as the two siblings’ feud proves to boil to a point of no return for each other and their reputation in the town.