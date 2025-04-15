Local artists bring Iowa City streets to life

No matter where you are in downtown Iowa City, its vibrancy always shines through. This is due in part to the carefully crafted murals scattered around downtown.

The Public Art Advisory Committee’s Matching Fund Grant Program has gotten artists working in a variety of mediums and budgets, to be more active in the community. Through visual or performance-based local projects, the program was created in an effort to maintain Iowa City’s vibrant landscape.

“I hope it contributes to a lively and inviting atmosphere for people who live here and for those visiting,” street artist Jonathan Sims said.

Sims got the confidence to apply for mural projects after seeing local artists Ryan Bentzinger and Sayuri Sasaki Hemann’s creations. Previously, he had made large paintings on canvas and wood panels and illustrated digital art for semi-trailers and billboards.

Some of his inspirations include comic book artists like Wes Craig and Andrew MacLean, alongside the well-known franchise Star Wars and video games.

Sims is also the head artist for ReUnion Brewery. He was initially approached by about the position when he was working at clothing store Jonnie 5 Apparel. He had designed some characters for Big Grove Brewery’s Hopocalypse series that the staff at ReUnion took a liking to. Those designs took inspiration from cartoon characters like those from Adult Swim, Ren and Stimpy, and Rocko’s Modern Life.

After that, the ReUnion staff came to Sims and his coworkers and asked if they wanted to turn those designs into mascots and labels for their beers.

“Later on, I got to design a bunch of artwork for their Coralville taproom and a semi truck. That’s when things really took off, leading to the huge amount of work I made for their downtown location when it opened in 2022,” Sims said. “They give me a ton of freedom and really appreciate the work I do for them.”

Former painting and drawing professor Thomas Agran has worked as the director of public art for the Iowa City Downtown District. When he first arrived in Iowa City, he mentioned there were not that many murals.

“It has been a joy to watch the walls of [Iowa City] get a little more colorful, in every sense of the phrase,” Agran said.

Agran painted about a dozen murals specifically for Iowa City and had worked hard to make each one distinct in style and approach, with the help of the community.

“We focus on working with local artists, but also bring in new voices occasionally from outside of the state. Mural making is a very specific set of skills and experience, especially for municipal-scale work. We try to balance creating opportunities for artists new to public work with supportive management, while also bringing in experienced painters,” Agran said.

One of his earlier murals was the “Greetings from Downtown Iowa City” postcard on the alley wall off of S. Linn Street behind the Iowa City Public Library. Commissioned by the Iowa City Downtown District, it took about five days to make. The mural was made with a specific paint by the company Nova Color.

“It has a very tough paint film and lightfast rated colors, so you know your mural will last a long time,” Agran said.

Even if they don’t last forever, murals can either be restored or repainted with new designs.

“This less permanent, more nimble, and lower stakes ecosystem of public art feels like a good fit for the resources available in our community,” Agran said.