Iowa men’s wrestling secures legacy recruit in heavyweight Michael Mocco

Mocco’s father, Steve, won a national title for the Hawkeyes.
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor
April 14, 2025
Emma Calabro
Iowa wrestlers celebrate after Iowa No. 2 197-pound Stephen Buchanan wins during finals of the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championship at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, March. 22, 2025. The NCAA Championships ended with Penn States fourth consecutive victory at 177.0, Nebraska in second 117.0, Oklahoma State in third 102.5, and Iowa in fourth 81.0.

Following his father’s footsteps, FloWrestling’s 15th-ranked 2026 recruit Michael Mocco announced his commitment to the Iowa men’s wrestling program on Monday.

The current junior is the son of former heavyweight wrestler Steve Mocco, an NCAA runner-up and champion with the Hawkeyes in the early-2000s before transferring to Oklahoma State.

The third-ranked heavyweight in his class, Mocco is a 110-kilogram U17 World Champion and three-time Florida state champion in addition to two Fargo and one Ironman championships.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa,” Mocco said on Instagram. “I feel blessed to have these opportunities, and I’m excited for what the future holds. Go Hawks!”

Mocco joins an Iowa program very hopeful for an NCAA team title in the next couple of years as he and top-ranked recruit Bo Bassett will join upperclassmen Ben Kueter, Gabe Arnold, and Angelo Ferrari upon arrival in Iowa City.

