The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV Sports: In The Zone – Softball Sweeps Maryland – April 14, 2025

Tune in as the DITV Sports team breaks down all the action from the weekend in Hawkeye sports!
Brady Behrend, Collin Carrithers, Ryan Paris, and Cole Krueger
April 14, 2025
Print this Story