Photos: No. 31 Iowa Tennis vs. No. 16 USC

The No. 16 USC Trojans defeated the No. 31 Iowa Hawkeyes 4-0 in a tennis match at the Hawkeye Tennis Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, April 13.

Following the last home match, Iowa now has an overall record of 12-8, leading into their final conference matches of the season. USC won 2-1 in the conducted doubles matches and 3-3 in the singles matches.

The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrated their senior recognition ceremony prior to the doubles matches, awarding seniors Barbora Pokorma and Marisa Schmidt for their accomplishments and athletic careers.

In their next two matchups against the Oregon Ducks and No. 21 ranked Washington Huskies, the Hawkeyes are preparing for their final competition of the season at the Big Ten tournament in Ojai, Calif., on April 23 through April 27, 2025.