Mason Ramsey headlines Wildwood Saloon on his journey to country stardom

On Thursday, April 10, Mason Ramsey, known by many as the “Walmart yodeling boy,” performed to adoring crowds at the Wildwood Saloon just off Highway 6. The odd venue turned out to be perfect for the young star, who has turned his sights from singing in Walmart to singing on the big stage.

The opener was country singer Halle Kearns, who took the stage alongside her guitarist. The self-proclaimed “feel good” country artist was a mix of old and new wave country, perfect for the Wildwood crowd. Her final number with her husband was heartwarming and left the crowd wanting more.

When Ramsey eventually took the stage, the crowd doubled in size to see the singer. The stage presence he brought to the evening kept everyone excited, and the band that accompanied him was wonderful and always on with Ramsey.

“I started listening to his music because he was the Walmart yodeling boy, but last year I started listening to his music,” attendee Hannah Williams said.

Williams and a group of her friends, including Rachel Roodhouse and Brenna Dikesheer, were all at the meet and greet for Ramsey. They all gushed about how amazing he was, even saying he yodeled for them.

“Mason and I are actually a month apart, so I’ve been listening to his music as I grew up with him,” Roodhouse said.

The crowd was a mix of young adults who had also grown up with Ramsey, with some older folks who were there supporting Wildwood or their kids as they watched the show. Overall, everyone was super supportive of the 18-year-old, and it felt like witnessing a country star in the making.

Ramsey’s personable and down-to-earth personality made the show feel less like it was starring some big internet personality and more like it was platforming a local country band with a dedicated fan base. The music was catchy, and even if you didn’t know the songs, you would find yourself tapping your foot or singing the chorus along with Ramsey.

Ramsey has grown from his yodeling-in-Walmart days but watching him on stage felt like seeing an old friend. His mannerisms are just the same, and though he didn’t outright yodel on stage — to the crowd’s disappointment — he would frequently flip his voice in an awesome array of vocal talent.

Ramsey built a community when he was onstage, making the room feel warmer and more welcoming.

“They say never meet your heroes, but he makes sure that phrase does not exist,” Roodhouse said.