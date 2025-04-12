The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: No. 31 Iowa Tennis vs No. 22 UCLA

Cody Blissett, Managing Visuals Editor
April 12, 2025

The No. 22 UCLA Bruins defeated the No. 31 Hawkeyes 4-2 at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Friday, April 11.

The Bruins were quick to take the lead, winning their doubles matches. In the singles matches, things were kept close, with Iowa and UCLA both winning two team points each. Iowa’s Pia Kranholdt and Nikita Vishwase won their singles matches. In the end, it came down to two ongoing matches. Iowa’s Dianne Hayashida matched against UCLA’s Kimmi Hance and Marisa Schmidt with Elise Wagle. Ultimately, Hayashida fell to Hance in a well-matched battle.

The Hawkeyes will host their last home match of the season on Sunday against the No. 16 USC Trojans.

Iowa’s Pia Kranholdt goes up for a serve during a tennis match between No. 31 Iowa and No. 22 UCLA at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Friday, April 11, 2025. The Bruins defeated the Hawkeyes 4-2. Kranholdt won her singles match against Ahmani Guichard 2-0.
