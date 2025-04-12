Photos: No. 31 Iowa Tennis vs No. 22 UCLA

The No. 22 UCLA Bruins defeated the No. 31 Hawkeyes 4-2 at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Friday, April 11.

The Bruins were quick to take the lead, winning their doubles matches. In the singles matches, things were kept close, with Iowa and UCLA both winning two team points each. Iowa’s Pia Kranholdt and Nikita Vishwase won their singles matches. In the end, it came down to two ongoing matches. Iowa’s Dianne Hayashida matched against UCLA’s Kimmi Hance and Marisa Schmidt with Elise Wagle. Ultimately, Hayashida fell to Hance in a well-matched battle.

The Hawkeyes will host their last home match of the season on Sunday against the No. 16 USC Trojans.