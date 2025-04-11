Photos: Mason Ramsey at Wildwood Saloon

Country fans filled both levels of Wildwood Saloon to see Mason Ramsey perform in Iowa City on Thursday, April 25. The show is the third show of Ramsey’s 19-stop tour sponsored by First Fleet Concerts & Monster Energy Outbreak and will conclude May 7.

The show began with a set by the tour’s opening artist, Halle Kearns. Kearns performed a variety of songs from her albums, singles, and covers. Her set concluded with a duet featuring her husband Kelly Roberson.

The show resumed with Ramsey, whose set also featured songs from his various albums, singles, and a few covers. Both Ramsey and Kearns gave away merchandise to fans. In addition to sweatshirts and shirts, Ramsey held a giveaway of a Monster-branded skateboard that was awarded at random to a single fan.

Mason Ramsey, Halle Kearns, and the accompanying performers will have a quick turnaround to their next show in Rosemont, Ill., the following day on

Friday, April 11, 2025. The tour will continue for 16 more stops, the final show being in Jackson, Miss., on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.