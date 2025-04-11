Iowa football quarterback Brendan Sullivan enters transfer portal

Iowa football quarterback Brendan Sullivan has entered the transfer portal, per a report from On3 Sports on Friday evening.

“I have loved and enjoyed every second I spent here,” Sullivan said in a later statement posted on his social media accounts. “Thank you to the coaching and support staff, my teammates, and the fans. You have all made this an awesome experience. After continued prayer and conversations with my family, it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. Thank you, Iowa!”

Sullivan transferred to Iowa last spring after spending two seasons at Northwestern. He began the year as the No. 2 quarterback behind veteran Cade McNamara, but McNamara’s inconsistent play resulted in Sullivan taking over in the first half of a game against his old Northwestern squad on Oct. 26.

Sullivan made his first career start in a Hawkeye uniform during a primetime showdown against rival Wisconsin the following weekend, completing 7-of-10 passing attempts for 93 yards and one touchdown. He also tacked on 58 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on nine carries of work.

Just as it seemed the junior was finding his footing, Sullivan suffered an injury against UCLA on Nov. 8. The injury was serious enough to sideline him for the remainder of the regular season, but Sullivan returned for the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. The game was arguably his best performance in an Iowa jersey, as he completed 14 of his 18 passing attempts for 131 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Sullivan tallied only six rushing yards, but an incredible Seneca Wallace-esque scramble showcased his potential.

The Hawkeyes ultimately snagged South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski and Auburn quarterback Hank Brown from the transfer portal shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 season. Gronowski was immediately tabbed by many analysts as 2025 starter, leaving Sullivan’s status in Iowa City in doubt.

Sullivan will now have to find a third school in three years, but should have plenty of potential suitors vying for his services.