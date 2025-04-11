The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Iowa City Landfill Fires

There have have been five fires at the Iowa City landfill this year. The incidents negatively impact Iowa City residents and require emegency response to extinguish.
Ryan Lynch, DITV News
April 11, 2025
