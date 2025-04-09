Photos: Iowa Softball vs Illinois State

The Iowa softball team fell to Illinois State, 2-1, in a 10-inning pitchers’ duel Tuesday at Bob Pearl Field. Jalen Adams started strong for the Hawkeyes, throwing 7.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and just four hits allowed. Freshman Talia Tretton pitched the final 2.2 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits.

The game remained scoreless through nine innings before Illinois State capitalized in the 10th under the international tiebreaker rule, scoring two runs on RBI singles. Iowa answered with an RBI single from senior Tatianna Roman but couldn’t complete the comeback. The Hawkeyes were limited to four hits, while the Redbirds totaled six.

Iowa moves to 22-15 (4-6 Big Ten) and travels to Maryland for a three-game series beginning Friday April 11.