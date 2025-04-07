Hawks in the NBA | March 31 – April 6

The Sacramento Kings are poised to secure a play-in spot after winning their last two games.

The Kings dropped their first two games last week in a 111-109 effort against the Indiana Pacers on Monday and a 116-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Third-year forward Keegan Murray posted 12 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and a steal against Indiana, followed by an 18-point, five-rebound, three-assist, two-steal, one block outing against Washington.

Murray recorded five points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal in the 125-102 routing of the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. The team also took a 120-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, but Murray was forced to sit out with a back injury.

Sacramento’s 38-40 record is good enough for the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. They’re three games ahead of the 11th-seeded Phoenix Suns — the first team outside the playoff picture — with four games remaining in the regular season schedule.

Kris Murray

Despite winning three of four games last week, the Portland Trail Blazers have been eliminated from the postseason.

Second-year forward Kris Murray was held scoreless in 26 total minutes between the 127-113 Tuesday victory over the Atlanta Hawks and the 112-103 Thursday win over the Toronto Raptors. He rebounded with an 18-point, five-rebound, four-assist, one steal performance in the 120-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

The Trail Blazers’ lone loss last week came in a 118-113 effort to the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Kris’ eight points, five rebounds, two assists, and one block wasn’t enough to propel Portland over the hump.

Portland, now 35-44, will have a higher chance to win the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after its postseason elimination.

Luka Garza

The Minnesota Timberwolves won all three games last week, extending their win streak to five games.

Third-year center Luka Garza collected three points and one rebound in two minutes in Thursday’s 105-90 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

That game proved to be Garza’s only appearance of the week. The Timberwolves went on to capture a 140-139 double overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday and a 114-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Minnesota, currently listed as the seventh seed in the West, is tied with the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors, and eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies — all with a 46-32 record.