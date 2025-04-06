One-woman band Your Smith keeps the audience up at Mission Creek

The grungy, eclectic second floor of Gabe’s was host to Your Smith on Friday night for the second day of Mission Creek Festival 2025. The local scene was packed onto the small dance floor to listen to an artist that may have been a different sound for the club but was an enigmatic breath of fresh air.

Your Smith is a one-woman band, bringing much energy despite being a solo performer. The show was enthralling as the audience got to watch Your Smith singing on stage while also carrying the weight of a full band. With only a computer and a guitar by her side, she replicated a full band.

“I was mainly impressed by Your Smith’s ability to multitask on stage, especially as a solo act in a very small and up close venue. I saw her swapping out instruments and managing the soundboard, all while singing, and it definitely gave me a deeper appreciation for her artistry and commitment,” attendee Kaleb Wiebel said. “Her sound felt familiar, almost like I knew some of the words already, but still filled with many breaths of fresh air throughout the set.”

The dainty yet grounded voice of the enthralling speaker drew audiences in, and throughout the performance, the crowd could not stop growing as the siren song of Your Smith continued to impress.

Audience members who did not know her previously but were attending every Mission Creek show were quickly sucked into the beats Your Smith artfully created on her laptop, curating a foreign sound yet something they felt like they had heard before.

The most impressive part of Your Smith‘s performance was the connection between each song. Some songs would be broken up by silence and applause, but others would be woven together through a continuous beat that Your Smith could alter with only a touch of her computer.

The infectious sound felt like the audience was witnessing a star in the making. Each song was evocative of a top 40 hit that people could not stop swinging their bodies to, mixed with a lilting indie sound. Your Smith kept the audience engaged the whole time.

The rhythmic pumping of the beat made for a wonderful show, a beautiful addition to the Mission Creek lineup. The artist knew how to work the room and constantly kept people engaged throughout her set, seemingly just as upbeat and exhilarating as her music.

“Your Smith played at 10:45, which might usually be my bedtime, but it was so worth the wait. An upbeat and fantastic performance, I’m so glad I got to go,” attendee Avery Provose said.