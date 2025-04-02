Iowa men’s basketball secures commitment from Drake transfer Cam Manyawu

Iowa men’s basketball secured its second commitment of the day in former Drake center Cam Manyawu, he announced on social media. With his commitment, head coach Ben McCollum has now brought three players with him from Des Moines to Iowa City.

Manyawu was the starting center for the Bulldogs last season and averaged 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 58 percent shooting in 18.8 minutes per game across 35 appearances. His season-best performance came in an 81-70 win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 24, where he logged 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and a steal.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore big was a four-star recruit coming out of Staley High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He’s had a similar path to guard Kael Combs, who committed to the Hawkeyes earlier today; both joined Wyoming as freshman in college, transferred to Drake as sophomores, and will now don the black and gold for their third seasons.

Manyawu entered the portal on March 26 and didn’t wait too long before reuniting with McCollum in Iowa City. He, Combs, and junior guard and Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Bennett Stirtz will continue to build their skills under McCollum and assistant coaches Josh Sash and Bryston Williams, who also followed the 2025 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year recipient to Iowa.

The Iowa roster now sits at four players. First-year forward Cooper Koch remains the only returning Hawkeye from last season.