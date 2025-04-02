The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: University of Iowa Baja Prepares for Nationals

BAJA engineering working on fixing and improving their car before nationals in Maryland.
Karch Smith, DITV News
April 2, 2025
