USG holds last meeting of the school year, passes three bills

The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government held its last official meeting of the 2024-25 school year Tuesday.

Members of the group met in the UI Iowa Memorial Union to discuss three bills, and two of the three were introduced while the meeting was in session. At the end of the session, UI seniors shared their experiences in USG and spotlighted some of the people who got them there.

During the meeting, members were asked to vote providing funding to rewire a small area in the Seamans Center so that a vending machine serving hot-to-go foods can be installed for student use.

The bill’s authors spoke about the benefits the vending machine could bring to campus. The only funding needed would be for the electrical wiring itself.

Authors of the bill also revealed they had been in communication with the brand of these machines — Just Baked — and the company would send one to the university for free if the wiring could be replaced. After a quick vote, this bill was passed unanimously.

A second piece of legislation was introduced following the closing of the first vote. Senator Kartik Kalra put forth the bill. The legislation was to reestablish a designated room for international students. Kalra, along with another author, Gabby Kang, took the floor to explain the importance of the bill.

“We’ve had it [a similar space] before. We just want it to return … a place international students have to study,” Kalra said.

The former designated room was given to school administrators, and this bill proposes a new area be established in the Old Capitol Town Center. Another senator, Caden Shetler, spoke in support of this legislation.

“This isn’t a bill or costly. We’re not spending anything here. We were not losing anything by saying this,” Shetler said.

The group voted with 97 percent approving the motion.

The night ended with tearful goodbyes from members of the team. USG seniors were allowed to share their favorite experiences at USG over the years and discuss the positions opening for next year.