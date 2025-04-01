Student Spotlight | UI student Grant Harris begins fashion venture with pop-up shops

Finding affordable, unique fashion is getting harder than ever. Between skyrocketing retail prices and fast fashion’s declining quality, style-conscious shoppers — especially students on tight budgets — are left hunting for alternatives. University of Iowa student Grant Harris says his resale pop-up shop Urban Resident Clothing is the way to go.

“I’ve spent my whole life thinking I’ll start a fashion brand someday. Now, I’m actually doing it,” Harris said.

What began as a class project has grown into Harris’ resale and design venture that aims to bridge high fashion and college budgets. Partnering with shops like Vice Iowa City, he’s built a following by selling curated vintage pieces and original designs at pop-up events across town.

“He showed up super prepared,” the owner of Vice, Demetrius Perry, said regarding partnering with Harris. “Everything he does aligns with our vision … It seemed like it would be the perfect fit.”

Harris got his start in an entrepreneurial finance class where students were given $20 to launch a business in 10 weeks. He recruited four classmates to help: Zach Julander, Dillon Martin, Gavin Rumelhart, and Jack Estes. However, Harris knew he wouldn’t stop once the semester ended.

“I’ve got tools to do it here. I’ve got the professor to be a mentor, I’ve got some people to help me … So, we just got to business, marketing and a plan sort of being about all it took,” Harris said.

He was looking to capitalize on this seemingly golden opportunity, looking for ways to get started from nothing.

“This wasn’t just an assignment for me. It was the push I needed to finally go for it,” Harris said.

With limited funds, he looked for more cost-efficient alternatives. Instead of renting a storefront, he networked with local businesses. After relentless outreach, Vice agreed to let him test his concept at their pop-up events.

“Once he could tell I was serious about it, we made it happen, and we have a nice relationship going now,” Harris said.

Harris’ first pop-up with Vice hosted at Big Grove Brewery drew crowds of students and fashion enthusiasts. Even though things were running smoothly, Harris posted the apartment code to his complex, which threw a wrench in the mix.

“My philosophy about getting a startup to happen is, you got to bend some rules,” Harris said. “But with that being said, I recognize that was not the coolest thing for me to do.”

Despite the backlash, Urban Resident Clothing still saw people coming to the pop-up shops and showing support. This allowed Harris to maintain a positive outlook, to learn from his mistake, and move on from it.

“The community built around these events is the best part,” Perry said. “Vendors become friends. Customers become regulars. It’s how small businesses grow here.”

Balancing classes, a part-time job, and a growing brand isn’t easy. Harris admits he’s traded typical college downtime for late nights designing and sourcing inventory.

“I don’t watch TV. I don’t play games,” Harris said. “If I’m not in class or at work, I’m working on this.”

Now, Harris is expanding beyond resale. Using university resources, he’s learning garment printing and designing original pieces. A pre-sale for his first collection sold out quickly.

“We’re figuring out manufacturing now. Once we nail that, it’s just plug and repeat,” Harris said about the future.

For Harris, the most rewarding part isn’t the sales, it’s proving to himself that his dreams are worth chasing.

“I’ve spent so much of my life thinking, ‘I’m going to do this someday,’” Harris said. “I’m actually doing it now, putting in the work.”