Photos: Iowa Tennis vs. Nebraska

Fans filled the viewing areas of the outdoor courts at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex to see the No.29 Iowa Hawkeyes take on the No.71 Nebraska Cornhuskers in a women’s tennis match in Iowa City on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 4-1.

The afternoon opened up with the Hawkeyes winning two of three doubles matches, then transitioned into singles matches. Iowa continued their success in the singles, winning all but one match before clinching the win. Iowa’s No. 106-ranked Tereza Dejnozkova was the lone Hawkeye to lose on the day, being defeated by Nebraska’s Ana Zamburek.

The celebration extended beyond the score, with fans, family, and players congratulating Iowa head coach Sasha Boros on her 100th win with the Hawkeyes.

Nebraska hopes to bounce back in their next match on the road against Rutgers in New Brunswick on Friday, April 4. Iowa looks to continue its success at its next match on the road against Maryland at College Park on Friday, April 4.