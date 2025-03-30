Iowa City Police investigating shooting death

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred just before midnight on Saturday.

According to a Sunday press release, a male victim suffering a gunshot wound was found on the 1800 Block of South Gilbert Street. The victim, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The incident, which appears to be isolated, remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time,” the release states.

Iowa City Area Crimestoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.