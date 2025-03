The WIB x SWE x WIH 2025 5K took place across Iowa City’s east and west campuses on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The race began and ended in Hubbard Park and was catered by Everbowl and Traveling Tom’s Coffee. The 5K was a collaborative event between Women In Business, the Society of Women Engineers, and Women in Health and raised money for Planned Parenthood. The race included over 200 participants who could either run or walk the 5K.

