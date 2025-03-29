Iowa track and field posts record-breaking performances in Texas

After a strong weekend at the UCF Black and Gold Invitational, The Iowa track and field team traveled to Austin, Texas, to compete in the Texas Relays and Texas State Individual.

Here’s how they performed:

Thursday

After setting a school record in the hammer throw last weekend, second-year thrower Ryan Johnson had a strong Thursday in Austin. He clinched another first place in the hammer throw with a heave of 70.23. Third-year John Smith came in fourth place, with a mark of 63.65.

In the men’s javelin throw, Drake Woody finished in fourth place with a heave of 56.34 meters. On the women’s side, second-year Sydnie Smith clinched fourth place in discus with a throw of 46.88 meters.

The Hawkeyes captured some new personal bests in the hurdles. First-year Claire Kohler came in fifth place in the 400 meter hurdles open with a time of 1:02.18. Third-year Isabelle Woody finished with a time of 1:09.28 in the 400 meter hurdles open, and third-year Ellie Rickertson ran a time of 1:00.83 in the 400 meter hurdles invitational. All three athletes recorded career-highs.

Friday

The Hawkeyes had a strong day, with first-year Lizzy Korczak and third-year Walker Whalen capturing the win in their respective events. Korczak secured the win in women’s javelin throw with a heave of 57.69 meters.

On the men’s side, third-year Mike Stein earned second place with the javelin, throwing a 76.69 meter throw. Whalen earned first place in the men’s hammer throw and secured his personal best mark with a throw of 58.70.

After running a personal best on day one, Rickertson ran another career high in 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.12. This earned her seventh place in the finals, while second-year Ali Frandsen followed in eighth place with a time of 1:00.26.

Three Hawkeye first-years earned their career bests on Friday. Lillian Harden clocked in at 13.92 in the 100 meter hurdles, while Tyler Kenaga, 14.26, and Drew Dillard, 14.64, both earned theirs in 110-meter hurdles.

Saturday

After a strong performance on Thursday, Johnson outdid himself again, smashing his record with a 71.87 meter hammer throw, earning him first place. Not only did this throw earn him the title, but he also secured the fifth best throw nationally.

Third-year Sean Smith followed behind, earning second place in the hammer throw with a throw of 65.52 meters. Second year Austin Bush secured fourth place with a 83.87 toss.

On the women’s side, Smith earned second place in discus and secured her personal best with a 52.48 meter throw. First-year Maria Arboleda cleared 1.83 meters in the long jump, earning her first place as well.

After capturing her career best yesterday with a time of 13.72 in the 110-meter hurdles, second-year Kai Graves-Blanks finished in fifth place on this day, running a 13.57.

Up Next

The Iowa Track and Field team will travel to Palo Alto, California, next weekend to compete in the Stanford Invitational, Gainesville, Florida, to compete in the Florida Relays, and San Francisco, California, to compete in the Mike Fanelli Track Classic.