Photos: Iowa Softball vs. South Dakota State

Fans poured into Bob Pearl Softball Stadium to watch the anticipated non-conference match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Iowa City, Iowa, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The double header was dedicated to Ovarian Cancer Awareness and concluded with the Hawkeyes winning both sets of games, the final scores being 7-0 and 3-0.

The Hawkeye’s standout, Soo-Jin Berry, was recently named Star of the Week by Softball America, the first to be awarded by the organization this season on the team’s roster. After an impressive performance against UCLA the previous Sunday with two runs and four RBIs, Berry is currently ranked 20th for home runs in the conference.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are anticipating big wins in the coming weeks, hoping to continue building their record of 21-9 to greater heights. The Hawkeyes are preparing to battle against the Wisconsin Badgers and Nebraska Cornhuskers in the following weeks.