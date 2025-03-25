Opinion | How you can invest in the future of journalism at The Daily Iowan

Steeped in tradition of producing award-winning journalism, The Daily Iowan is a learning lab for young, aspiring journalists. The newsroom serves as a catalyst for the next generations of leading photographers, reporters, documentarians, etcetera.

In competition with the largest newspapers in the state, the DI was named Iowa’s 2025 Newspaper of the Year by the Iowa Newspaper Association last month.

The newspaper earned recognition as a national Newspaper, Online, and Multiplatform Pacemaker winner from the Associated Collegiate Press.

Following the DI acquiring two local papers, the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun and the Solon Economist, our newsroom has dedicated energy and resources to ensure the promotion of local journalism. Readers of these papers will continue to be informed and properly served by talented journalists.

My reporting background stems from small town journalism. I began working for my hometown paper, The Wakefield Republican at the age of fifteen.

Learning from the Republican’s small but mighty staff, I learned the tricks of the trade which have propelled me through my career thus far.

I hold a special place in my heart for the dedicated and often overworked small town newsrooms across the country. Newspapers such as my hometown’s, Mount Vernon’s, and Solon’s will only be able to continue to serve their communities with support.

The DI produces thoughtful, comprehensive coverage of the issues Iowans face. Two years into working at the organization, I am honored to announce that I will serve as the executive editor of the DI in 2025-26, and I aim to continue our legacy.

The DI’s legacy of not only producing award-winning content, but also cultivating young journalists cannot happen without continued support.

Our publication sends reporters across the country to thoroughly cover important topics and frame national issues through an Iowan lens. Ranging from following Hawkeye sports teams through their season to annually sending reporters to Washington, D.C., there are countless examples of great coverage, which would not happen without support.

Traveling through the influential swing state of Wisconsin on Election Day, I gained incomparable experience at such an early point in my career. The DI’s ability to travel and produce quality content sets our reporters apart come time for career advancement, when applying for internship and job opportunities.

The DI is the reason I came to Iowa.

A born and raised Nebraskan, I stirred up trouble when I opted to not only go out of state for college, but also willingly choose to become a Hawkeye.

I took some flack from my hometown, but at the end of it all, I have never regretted my decision to join this award-winning, student-run publication.

The experience I and my colleagues have gained through work at the DI is immeasurable. Staffers at the DI have the chance to explore their passions, test their abilities, and expand their bandwidth, all while finding community.

The DI has provided me with endless opportunities, and will no doubt continue to open countless doors for myself and my fellow staff.

Two years ago, I joined the DI as a baby-faced freshman, and now I have the privilege to lead such an incredible, talented, and driven team.

The future of our publication is only getting brighter, and the need for honest, truthful reporting is only growing stronger.

Today is One Day for Iowa, a 24-hour donation drive that asks for donations to institutions at the University of Iowa that you care about. Please consider supporting student and local journalism through a generous donation and help the DI continue our legacy and support the next generation of the media.