Kitty Corner Social Club purrs to life in downtown Iowa City

Kitty Corner Social Club has rapidly gained popularity among cat lovers and socialites in the short time since it opened its doors in Iowa City.

Visitors seeking to unwind while interacting with adoptable cats have been drawn to the unique establishment, which combines the allure of an interactive area with a nice lounge setting involving different seating arrangements, a warm color scheme, and a homey living room feeling.

Since opening its doors on Feb. 25, the club has exceeded expectations with high foot traffic and growing community interest owner Katy Brown said. One of the core missions of Kitty Corner is to facilitate cat adoptions by partnering with local animal shelters. They provide a comfortable space for adoptive cats to interact with potential owners.

Unlike traditional shelters, where stress and limited space can make it difficult for animals to show their true personalities, the lounge setting allows visitors to engage with cats more naturally.

Brown said she is blown away by the number of adoptions they have facilitated since their opening. She said since they opened in February, they’ve been able to get 13 cats adopted into homes. The number of cats available for adoption at local shelters has risen to well over 100 cats, which Brown said is something she hopes Kitty Corner can help reduce.

“The community response has been overwhelming, and we are so heartfelt and grateful that people are choosing to come in and spend quality time with the animal, getting to know their little personality,” Brown said. “The difference that sets our experience apart from any cat lounge or apart from going to the shelter to adopt is that the cats are in a home-like setting where they’re really at ease.”

The adoption procedure is made to ensure cats and their future owners are a good match. In a laid-back environment, visitors interested in adopting can spend time with the cats and learn about their personalities and behaviors. Employees help prospective adopters with the application process, addressing information about the cat’s care and any specific requirements.

Dolly Sperry, a Kitty Corner employee, said seeing cats when they’re stressed at the animal shelter can create a difficult adoption process.

“The animal shelters are wildly underfunded. Seeing cats in a situation where they’re stressed makes adoption a little more difficult,” Sperry said. “We’ve provided this space where cats really get to be themselves, get comfortable, socialize with other cats, and socialize with people. So, I’m not too surprised that we’ve just had cats sort of flying out the door because they need homes.”

While Kitty Corner has had early success, the team constantly works to improve the adoption experience. Efforts are being made to bring in more cats from shelters and rescue organizations. Employee Kris Knoll said they’re grateful for the people coming to adopt cats who are aware of whether they are a good fit or not.

“It’s actually very heartwarming to see how many college students come in, and they’re like, ‘I love cats, but it would not be smart for me to adopt right now,’” Knoll said. “It’s so sad when a poor cat is returned to a shelter because the adopter couldn’t take care of the cat. So, I really have not had anyone trying to adopt a cat who obviously couldn’t take care of the cat.”