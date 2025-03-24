Photos: 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round: No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 3 Oklahoma

The No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners defeated the No. 6 Hawkeyes 96-62 in the NCAA Tournament Second Round game at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Monday, March 24.

This marked the first matchup between the two teams, with Jennie Baranczyk acting as head coach for her fourth season with the Sooners.

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen and Baranczyk wore the pin with the number 52 in honor of former Iowa women’s basketball player and radio analyst

Jamie Cavey-Lang, who passed away last December after fighting cancer. Baranczyk and Cavey-Lang played together under Lisa Bludder and Jensen.

Oklahoma nearly doubled in rebounds with a total of 64 to Iowa’s 33. Oklahoma also went 19-27 for free-throws to Iowa’s 4-7.

Iowa Senior guard Lucy Olsen led the team offensively with 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Oklahoma’s Skylar Vann and Payton Verhulst led their team offensively with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Raegan Beers dominated defensively, grabbing 10 rebounds at the end of the floor and three under their home basket.

This victory advanced Oklahoma to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time under head coach Jennie Baranczyk.

Next, Oklahoma will face UConn next weekend in Spokane, Wash.