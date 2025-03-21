Photos: Session two of the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championships

PHILADELPHIA – The NCAA Championship resumed with its second session beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

After Session Two, Penn State maintained their lead with 39.5, Nebraska in second with 28.0, Oklahoma State in third with 27.0, and Iowa climbed to fourth with 18.0.

Iowa won five out of nine matches with Joey Cruz and Jacori Teemer losing in consolations.

The remaining Hawkeyes No. 2 133-pound Drake Ayala, No. 3 165-pound Michael Caliendo, No. 11 174-pound Patrick Kennedy, No. 2 197-pound Stephen Buchanan, and No. 5 285-pound Ben Kueter will all move on to the Quarterfinals with No. 5 149-pound Kyle Parco and No. 11 184-pound Gabe Arnold moving on to consolation rounds.

Session Three will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, at Wells Fargo Center.